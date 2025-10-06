Cubs at Brewers - NLDS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Its Monday, October 6 and baseball’s playoffs continue as the Cubs (92-70) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (97-65) in Game 2 of their National League Division Series. Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee.

The Brewers lead the best-of-five series 1-0 following Saturday’s series-opening 9-3 win. Jackson Chourio sparked the attack from the leadoff spot with three hits in three at bats and drove in three runs. However, Chourio aggravated his right hamstring over the course of the game, and his availability is a question mark for tonight’s game. Freddy Peralta picked up the win in Game 1 allowing two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out nine. Matthew Boyd took the loss giving up six runs (two earned) and did not make it out of the first inning.

Shota Imanaga took the loss in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Padres allowing two runs over four innings. Aaron Ashby pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Game 1. While the Cubs are counting on an extended outing from Imanaga, the Brewers will be content with two innings from Ashby who rarely pitched into a third inning (6 times) over 45 regular season appearances.

Lets dive into Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Brewers

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 9:08PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV, HBO Max

Odds for the Cubs at the Brewers - NLDS Game 2

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (+105), Milwaukee Brewers (-127)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+160)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Brewers

Pitching matchup for October 6, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Aaron Ashby

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (Regular Season: 9-8, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 10/1 vs. San Diego - 4IP, 4.50 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits, 2 BBs, and 3 Ks Brewers: Aaron Ashby (Regular Season: (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 3 Saves)

Last outing: 10/4 vs. Cubs - 1.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits, 0 BBs, and 1 K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Brewers - NLDS Game 2

Ian Happ is 3-10 with 1 HR lifetime against Aaron Ashby

is 3-10 with 1 HR lifetime against Dansby Swanson is 3-7 lifetime against Aaron Ashby

is 3-7 lifetime against William Contreras is 3-10 with 2 HRs in his career against Shota Imanaga

is 3-10 with 2 HRs in his career against Christian Yelich is 3-10 with 1 HR in his career against Shota Imanaga

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 2 between the Cubs and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 2 between the Cubs and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

