Cubs at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30

Its Wednesday, July 30 and the Cubs (62-45) are in Milwaukee to try and avoid being swept by the Brewers (64-43) this afternoon as they close out their three-game series.

Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Andrew Vaughn led the Brew Crew to a 9-3 win Tuesday night. The first baseman had three hits including a grand slam and drove in six runs to pace the attack. Quinn Priester allowed two runs over 5.2 innings to secure his tenth win of the season. Milwaukee’s lead in the National League Central is now two games over the Cubs.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNWI

Odds for the Cubs at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+103), Brewers (-123)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Brewers

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Freddy Peralta

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-4, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 at White Sox - 21.00 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 12 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.81 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 vs. Miami - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Brewers

The Brewers have won 3 straight games against the Cubs with Freddy Peralta on the bump

on the bump Freddy Peralta has an ERA of 2.82 and a WHIP of 1.04 this season

has an ERA of 2.82 and a WHIP of 1.04 this season The Brewers have covered in 4 of Freddy Peralta’s last 5 starts to return 1.47 units

last 5 starts to return 1.47 units Kyle Tucker (0-2) had his 4-game hitting streak snapped yesterday

(0-2) had his 4-game hitting streak snapped yesterday Jackson Chourio has gone without a hit in just 2 games in July and is hitting .367 in those 23 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Cubs and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

