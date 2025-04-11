Cubs at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Cubs (9-6) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (10-4).

Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals. Teoscar Hernandez continued his strong start to the season cracking his fifth home run and driving in three runs. The veteran is tied for second in the National League with 16 RBIs.

Chicago comes to Tinseltown following a split of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Wednesday, they lost 6-2 to the Rangers. Kyle Tucker went hitless for the first time in five games. It was just the fourth game this season Tucker has failed to get a hit.

These teams met for a pair of games in Tokyo to start the season. The Dodgers won both.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Dodgers

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SNLA

Odds for the Cubs at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+165), Dodgers (-199)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. San Diego - 6IP, 0ER, 5H, 1BB, 5Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Philadelphia - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won each of their 6 home games this season

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed 1 run in 5 innings in Tokyo against the Cubs on March 18

allowed 1 run in 5 innings in Tokyo against the Cubs on March 18 The Cubs have won 7 of their last 9 games

The Dodgers are 7-7 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

