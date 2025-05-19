Cubs at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 19

Its Monday, May 19 and the Cubs (28-19) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (18-27).

Ben Brown is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Edward Cabrera for Miami.

The Cubs swept a weekend series against the White Sox. They have now won five of their last six games. Pete Crow-Armstrong was 8-14 in the series with two home runs and eight runs batted in over the three games.

Miami took two of three against the Rays this weekend. Otto Lopez returned to the lineup for the first time in May and drilled a three-run home run to spark the Marlins’ attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Marlins

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: L

loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNFL

Odds for the Cubs at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-173), Marlins (+145)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Ben Brown vs. Edward Cabrera

Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 4.75 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 vs. Miami - 5.1IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 6Ks Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.52 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at White Sox - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Marlins

The Cubs have won 7 of their last 9 matchups against teams with worse records

The Over is 21-12 in the Marlins’ matchups against National League teams this season

Kyle Tucker is 5-26 (.192) over his last 8 games

is 5-26 (.192) over his last 8 games Xavier Edwards has hit safely in 8 straight games (10-32)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

