Cubs at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

It’s Friday, August 29 and the Cubs (76-58) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (38-96). Cade Horton is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Germán Márquez for Colorado.

Chicago enters on a three-game losing streak suffering a sweep via San Francisco, while it’s not looking much better for Colorado who’s 1-6 over the past seven games. The Cubs swept the Rockies in Chicago this season, winning all three games by a combined four runs. Chicago has four consecutive wins over Colorado dating back to last season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Rockies

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: MARQ, COLR

Odds for the Cubs at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-233), Rockies (+190)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Cade Horton vs. Germán Márquez

Cubs: Cade Horton, (8-4, 2.88 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Rockies: Germán Márquez, (3-11, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Rockies

Cade Horton is the NL Rookie of the Year favorite (-165)

Chicago is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings vs Colorado

Chicago is 0-3 in the last 4 games

Colorado is 1-6 in the last 7 games

The Under has cashed in the Rockies’ last 3 games

The Cubs have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 road games

The Cubs have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Rockies

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

