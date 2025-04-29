Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Diamondbacks (15-13) are in Queens to take on the Mets (20-9).

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against David Peterson for New York.

The Mets rolled the Nationals yesterday, 19-5. Ironically, every Mets’ hitter EXCEPT their hottest hitter, Francisco Lindor, picked up at least one hit. Arizona comes to the Big Apple following a weekend in Atlanta that saw them lost two of three to the Braves.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Mets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+120), Mets (-143)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. David Peterson

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. Tampa Bay - 6.2IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 3.29 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. Philadelphia - 5.1IP, 2ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Mets

Juan Soto is 4 for his last 7 (.571) and 7 for his last 19 (.368)

is 4 for his last 7 (.571) and 7 for his last 19 (.368) Luisangel Acuna is 5-15 over his last 4 games

is 5-15 over his last 4 games 5 of the Diamondbacks’ last 7 games against the Mets in New York have gone over the Total

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 6 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

