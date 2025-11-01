Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Three pitches. After all the drama in the bottom of the ninth leading up to Tyler Glasnow’s appearance, three pitches is all that was needed to force a Game 7 in the 2025 World Series.

The Blue Jays had runners on second and third with no one out trailing 3-1 in Game 6. Glasnow comes on in relief of Roki Sasaki. Ernie Clement is jammed and pops out to Freddie Freeman on the first pitch he sees from Glasnow. Andres Gimenez steps into the batter’s box and takes a pitch low and a little inside for a ball. Pitch 3 overall in Glasnow’s appearance is a soft liner to left that is sinking a little but hangs up for left fielder Enrique Hernandez. The left fielder makes the catch, sees Addison Barger cheating towards third base, and quickly throws to second to Miguel Rojas for the double play. Ballgame.

It happened just that fast.

And so, the series that has seen spots of drama over the first six games is set up for the ultimate theater – Game 7. Shohei Ohtani is slated to take the mound on short rest for the Dodgers against Max Scherzer. Can Ohtani cap off an inconsistent but at times awesome postseason with a memorable Game 7 on the mound and at the plate? Or will the veteran Scherzer muster just enough to afford Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays’ bats time to work their playoff magic one final time?

Lets dive into Game 7 and look at some of the key numbers and trends.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for World Series Game 7 - Dodgers at Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+122), Los Angeles Dodgers (-148)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+112)

Total: 8 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7

Pitching matchup for November 1, 2025: Max Scherzer vs. Shohei Ohtani

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Game 3 Results: 4.1IP, 5H, 3ER, 1BB, 3Ks

Postseason: 2GP, 10IP, 5ER, 8H, 5BB, 8Ks

Scherzer is in his 4th World Series with his 4th different team - Detroit (2012), Washington (2019), and Texas (2023)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 3.50 ERA)

Game 4 Results: 6IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 6Ks

Postseason: 3GP, 18IP, 7ER, 11H, 5BB, 25Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit safely in 11 straight games (19-44) including 5 HRs

has hit safely in 11 straight games (19-44) including 5 HRs Bo Bichette is 2-7 (.286) in his career against Shohei Ohtani

is 2-7 (.286) in his career against Addison Barger has 2 hits in each of the last 4 games (8-16) and hits in 10 of his last 11 games (16-38)

has 2 hits in each of the last 4 games (8-16) and hits in 10 of his last 11 games (16-38) Ernie Clement was 1-3 against Ohtani in Game 4

was 1-3 against Ohtani in Game 4 Mookie Betts is 3-12 (.250) including 1 HR in his career against Max Scherzer

is 3-12 (.250) including 1 HR in his career against Shohei Ohtani is 4-8 with 1 HR (Game 3) and 2 doubles in his career against Scherzer

Expert picks & predictions for Game 7 between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.

