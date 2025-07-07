Dodgers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

It’s Monday, July 7 and the Dodgers (56-35) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (50-40). Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Los Angeles is coming off a three-game reverse sweep against Houston. The Dodgers were outscored 29-6 in the three games to break up Los Angeles’ 8-1 stretch they were on.

Milwaukee is 3-3 to start July and coming off a series against Miami where the Brewers took two out of three. The Brewers host the Dodgers and Nationals before the All-Star break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-142), Brewers (+119)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Brewers

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNWI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Brewers

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Freddy Peralta

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (8-6, 2.51 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (9-4, 2.91 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Brewers

Los Angeles is 10-7 when Yamamoto pitches this season and 2-0 in the last two

The Brewers hold a winning record at American Family Field this season with Freddy Peralta as the opener (7-1)

The Brewers’ last 3 games have gone over the Total when Freddy Peralta takes the mound

With Freddy Peralta as the starter the Brewers have covered in 3 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: