Dodgers at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Dodgers (33-21) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (29-24).

Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

The Dodgers snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-2 win in the first game of this series against the Guardians. Shohei Ohtani crushed the first pitch of the game for his 19th home run of the season. Seven different Dodgers drove in runs in the game and Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed just two runs in six innings in earning his sixth win of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: SNLA, CLEG

Odds for the Dodgers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-136), Guardians (+115)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Dustin May vs. Tanner Bibee

Dodgers: Dustin May (2-4, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing: 5/21 vs. Arizona - 6IP, 1ER, 5H, 1BB, 8Ks Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-4, 3.57 ERA)

Last outing: 5/22 at Detroit - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Guardians

The Dodgers are on a 3-game win streak at the Guardians

The Over is 30-24 in Dodgers’ games this season

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has led off the last 2 games with home runs

has led off the last 2 games with home runs Freddie Freeman is hitting .393 (35-89) in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

