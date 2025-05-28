Dodgers at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Wednesday afternoon, May 28, the Dodgers (34-21) are in Cleveland to wrap up their three-game series against the Guardians (29-25).

Clayton Kershaw is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Slade Cecconi for Cleveland.

Last night Shohei Ohtani homered for the third consecutive game and the Dodgers rolled to a 9-5 win over the Guardians. Max Muncy picked up a couple of hits and drove in three to help support the cause for LA.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Guardians

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: SNLA, CLEG, MLBN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-139), Guardians (+118)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Clayton Kershaw vs. Slade Cecconi

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 7.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Mets - 2IP, 0ER, 0H, 1BB, 1K Guardians: Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Detroit - 6IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Guardians

The Dodgers have won 6 of their last 7 games against the Guardians

Jose Ramirez has at least 1 hit 20 straight games and in 22 of 23 games in May (33-90)

has at least 1 hit 20 straight games and in 22 of 23 games in May (33-90) The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 4 straight games against the Guardians

Shohei Ohtani now has 20 home runs for the season

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

