Dodgers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 7

Its Monday, April 7 and the Dodgers (9-2) are in Washington, DC to take on the Nationals (3 6).

Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against MacKenzie Gore for Washington.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles dropped two of three in Philadelphia. Yesterday, Nick Castellanos smacked a grand slam to lead the Phillies’ offense to an 8-7 win over the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez continued his hot start for LA with two more home runs (4) and five more RBIs (13). Tyler Glasnow gave up five runs in just two innings for the Dodgers.

The Nationals took two of three in their series against Arizona. Yesterday they handed Corbin Burnes his first loss as a Diamondback. Corbin Carroll collected three hits in a 5-4 win for Washington.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Nationals

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: Spectrum SportsNet LA, MASN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-169), Nationals (+142)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Nationals

Pitching matchup for April 7, 2025: Dustin May vs. MacKenzie Gore

Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Nationals

The Dodgers are 7-4 on the Run Line this season

Washington is 3-6 on the Run Line this season

The Dodgers lost a road series this weekend after sweeping the Cubs in Japan and after winning 14 of their 26 road series last season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

