Dodgers at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 22

Its Friday, August 22 and the Dodgers (73-55) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (72-56).

Blake Snell is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Yu Darvish for San Diego.

The Dodgers’ lead in the National League West is down to a single game over the Padres entering this weekend series. Los Angeles blitzed the Rockies Thursday, 9-5, to earn a split in the four-game series. Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages each went yard in the win for the Dodgers. San Diego doubled up the Giants on Thursday to take three of four in their series against San Francisco. Manny Machado picked up a couple hits and drove in three to lead the attack for the Friars.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Padres

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 9:40AM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: SNLA, SDPA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-124), Padres (+104)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Padres

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Blake Snell vs. Yu Darvish

Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-1, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: August 16 vs. San Diego - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Padres: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.97 ERA)

Last outing: August 17 at Dodgers - 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Padres

This season Yu Darvish has an ERA of 6.05

has an ERA of 6.05 The Padres have covered in 5 of their last 7 games with Yu Darvish on the mound

on the mound The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

Blake Snell has not allowed a run in his last two starts (11 innings)

has not allowed a run in his last two starts (11 innings) Manny Machado is riding a modest 4-game winning streak (6-16)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page fromNBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: