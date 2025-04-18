Dodgers at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Dodgers (14-6) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (12-7).

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Jacob deGrom for Texas.

The Dodgers were off yesterday after sweeping the Rockies earlier in the week. The Rangers completed a sweep of their own yesterday knocking off the Angels, 5-3. Corey Seager went 2-3 including his fourth home run of the season to propel the Texas attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rangers

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: SNLA, CW33, MLBN

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-142), Rangers (+119)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rangers

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jacob deGrom

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Cubs - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 9Ks Rangers: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at Seattle - 4IP, 3ER, 3H, 4BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rangers

The Dodgers are 10-10 on the Run Line this season

Marcus Semien is 7-48 (.146) this month

is 7-48 (.146) this month In their last 5 games with a rest advantage the Dodgers are 4-1 on the Run Line

In six games since returning to the lineup, Freddie Freeman is 7-18 (.389)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

