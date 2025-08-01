Dodgers at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Its Friday, August 1 and the Dodgers (63-46) are in Tampa to begin a series against the Rays (54-56).

Clayton Kershaw is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

The Rays welcome the Dodgers to town needing a reset. Losers of three in a row, Tampa now sits ten games behind the Jays in the American League East and four games out of a Wild Card spot.

Los Angeles continues to putter along with just five wins in their last ten games and just 11 wins in 24 games in July...but they still sit atop the American League West by three games over the Padres.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rays

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNSUN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-147), Rays (+123)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rays

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Clayton Kershaw vs. Shane Baz

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 at Boston - 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rays: Shane Baz (8-7, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: July 27 at Cincinnati -3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rays

The Rays have lost 3 games in a row

Shane Baz has an ERA of 5.44 in his last 5 starts

has an ERA of 5.44 in his last 5 starts With Shane Baz on the mound betting the Rays on the Run Line has returned a 3.78-unit profit in 2025

on the mound betting the Rays on the Run Line has returned a 3.78-unit profit in 2025 Yandy Diaz was 3-12 in the four-game series against the Yankees

was 3-12 in the four-game series against the Yankees Shohei Ohtani was 0-10 in the final two games of the series against the Reds earlier this week

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: