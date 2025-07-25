Dodgers at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Dodgers (60-43) are in Boston to begin a weekend series against the Red Sox (55-49).

Emmet Sheehan is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Brayan Bello for Boston.

The Dodgers remain firmly in first in the American League West but have been scuffling for the better part of a month winning just seven times in the month’s first 18 games.

The Red Sox were white hot prior to the All-Star Break winning ten in a row. They have won just twice in the six games since the Break, though. Currently, Boston is 6.5 games out in the American League East and possesses the league’s final wild card spot.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Red Sox

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SNLA, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-122), Red Sox (+102)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Emmet Sheehan vs. Brayan Bello

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. Milwaukee - 15.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-4, 3.23 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Cubs - 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Red Sox

The Dodgers have won 7 of their last 8 games against the Red Sox

7 of the Red Sox’s last 8 games against the Dodgers have gone over the Total

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 games

Mookie Betts is 3-21 since the All-Star Break

is 3-21 since the All-Star Break Freddie Freeman was 4-11 in the series against the Twins

was 4-11 in the series against the Twins Alex Bregman was 2-10 in the series against the Phillies

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: