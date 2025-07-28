Dodgers at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Dodgers (61-45) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (56-50). Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Chase Burns for Cincinnati.

The Dodgers are 3-6 since the All-Star break and dropped the past two games to the Red Sox. On the other hand, the Reds are on a four-game winning streak and 6-3 since the break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Reds

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNOH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-172), Reds (+144)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chase Burns

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (8-7, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Reds: Chase Burns, (0-2, 6.65 ERA)

Last outing: 7.94 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Reds

The Reds have won 5 straight home games

The Reds are on a four-game winning streak

4 of the Reds’ last 5 matchups with the Dodgers have stayed under the Total

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Reds

The Dodgers are 3-6 in the last nine games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: