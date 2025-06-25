Dodgers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

Its Wednesday, June 25 and the Dodgers (49-31) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (18-61) in Game 2 of their series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Chase Dollander for Colorado.

The Dodgers jumped out to an 8-3 lead last night, but a late Rockies’ rally fell just short, and Los Angeles won, 9-7. Shohei Ohtani and Michael Conforto each homered to pace the LA attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-315), Rockies (+251)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Chase Dollander

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6, 2.76 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 vs. San Diego - 6.1IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 5Ks Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 at Washington - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 0BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers have won 8 of their last 10 games at Colorado

The Over is 7-3 in the Dodgers’ last 5 games on the road and the Rockies’ last 5 at home combined

Mookie Betts has hit in 4 straight games (5-18)

has hit in 4 straight games (5-18) Freddie Freeman is 1-16 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 11.0.

