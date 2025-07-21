Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21

Its Monday, July 21 and the Giants (52-48) are in Atlanta looking to right the ship as they open a series against the Braves (43-55).

Hayden Birdsong is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

The Braves lost two of three to the Yankees coming out of the All-Star Break. yesterday they lost 4-2. Aaron Judge smacked his 36th home run of the season in the win for New York. Grant Holmes started for the Braves and lost his ninth game of the season. Atlanta remains in fourth place in the National League East.

San Francisco has lost five in a row including three to the Blue Jays this weekend. Toronto finished off the sweep with an 8-6 win Sunday. Robbie Ray allowed five runs in just 4.1 innings and as a result, earned his fourth loss of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Braves

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNSO

Odds for the Giants at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Giants (+111), Braves (-131)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Hayden Birdsong vs. Bryce Elder

Giants: Hayden Birdsong (4-3, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing: July 6 at Athletics - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 5BB, 6Ks Braves: Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65 ERA)

Last outing: July 9 @ Athletics - 6.2IP, 2ER, 8H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Braves

The Giants have lost 6 of their last 7 games

The Under is 40-28-3 in the Braves’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 home games

Ozzie Albies had his 4-game hitting streak snapped yesterday

had his 4-game hitting streak snapped yesterday Rafael Devers is 11-51 (.216) this month

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Giants and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

