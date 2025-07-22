Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Giants (52-49) continue their series in Atlanta against the Braves (44-55).

Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Davis Daniel for Atlanta.

Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in six runs last night as the Braves took the series opener over the Giants, 9-5. Hayden Birdsong allowed just a single hit in the first but did not register an out walking four and gifting the Giants five runs. Willy Adames went 4-5 including his 15th home run for San Francisco in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Braves

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNSO

Odds for the Giants at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Giants (-114), Braves (-106)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Davis Daniel

Giants: Landen Roupp (6-6, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 vs. Dodgers - 6IP, 1ER, 7H, 1BB, 8Ks Braves: Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: July 13 at St. Louis - 4IP, 1ER, 2H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Braves

The Giants have lost 7 of their last 8 games

The Braves’ last 4 games against National League teams have gone over the Total

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight road games

Ronald Acuna Jr. has hits in 6 of his last 8 games (10-28)

has hits in 6 of his last 8 games (10-28) Rafael Devers’ bat may be waking up as he is 5-16 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

