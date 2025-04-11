Giants at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11, and the San Francisco Giants (9-3) are in the Bronx to open a weekend series against the Yankees (7-5).

Robbie Ray is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Marcus Stroman for New York.

Winners of eight of their last ten, the Giants sit 0.5 games out of first in the National League West. Mike Yastremski leads the Giants with a .344 batting average. The Yankees are percentage points ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays atop the American League East. Paul Goldschmidt is off to a fast start in New York. The veteran first baseman is hitting .383.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Yankees

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, YES

Odds for the Giants at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Giants (-103), Yankees (-117)

Spread: Yankees 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Robbie Ray vs. Marcus Stroman

Giants: Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. Seattle - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 5BB, 2Ks Yankees: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 at Pittsburgh - 4IP, 4ER, 3H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Yankees

The Yankees are 6-3 against National League teams this season

San Francisco is 8-4 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

Paul Goldschmidt is riding a 6-game hitting streak (13-27) for New York

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

