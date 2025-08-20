Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 20

It’s Wednesday, August 20 and the Guardians (64-60) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (60-66). Parker Messick is slated to take the mound for Cleveland and make his MLB debut against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks tied up the series with a late night thriller of a victory, 6-5, over the Guardians. Cleveland falls to 1-4 over the last five games with the loss, while Arizona is 1-4 in that same span after the win. The rubber match is set and this is the final meeting of the season between the two.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 3:40 PM ET

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: CLEG, ARID

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Guardians (-105), Diamondbacks (-115)

Spread: Diamondbacks 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for August 20, 2025: Parker Messick vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Guardians: Parker Messick, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: Making his MLB debut Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (12-8, 5.08 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Diamondbacks

Arizona and Cleveland are both 1-4 in the last 5 games

Cleveland is 7-4 in their 11 second half road games

Arizona is 8-6 in their 14 second half home games

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games

The Diamondbacks have won 6 of their last 8 games against the Guardians

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: