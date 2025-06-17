Guardians at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Guardians (35-35) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (41-31). Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Robbie Ray for San Francisco.

Today the Giants welcome Rafael Devers to the fold after a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Devers is batting .272 with 15 homeruns and 58 RBI.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Giants

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA, Guardians TV

Odds for the Guardians at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+135), Giants (-162)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Robbie Ray

Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (1-3, 4.26 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 6/10): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Giants: Robbie Ray, (8-1, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing (Colorado Rockies, 6/11): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Giants

The Giants have won their last 5 home games, while the Guardians have lost 4 straight on the road

The Under is 20-13 in the Giants’ home games this season

The Guardians have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Giants

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

