Guardians at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Guardians (25-21) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (26-21).

Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Chris Paddack for Minnesota.

THis game will start following the conclusion of last night’s suspended game. Play was halted with the Twins up 2-1 in the fourth inning. Ty France and Willi Castro drove in the Minnesota runs while Kyle Manzardo knocked in the Guardians’ tally in the game.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Twins

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MNNT

Odds for the Guardians at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-104), Twins (-116)

Spread: Twins 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Twins

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack

Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Milwaukee - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks Twins: Chris Paddack (2-3, 4.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5/15 at Baltimore - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Twins

Cleveland is 22-24 on the Run Line this season heading into the conclusion of the suspended game

Minnesota is 12-9 at home on the Run Line this season

Minnesota is 9-1 in their last 10 with the OVER cashing in 3 of those games (3-6-1)

Harrison Bader was 0-8 in the Twins’ previous 2-game series against Milwaukee

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

