Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Its a quick turnaround for the Blue Jays and Mariners as they prepare for Game 2 of the ALCS this afternoon in Toronto. Logan Gilbert is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage.

Seattle took Game 1 by the score of 3-1. George Springer went yard on the first pitch of the game from Bryce Miller but that was one of only two hits the Seattle right hander and for that matter pitching staff allowed on the evening. Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle in the sixth to even the score at one and Jorge Polanco drove in the other two runs for Seattle.

Gilbert last took the ball in the Mariners’ 3-2, 15-inning ALDS-clinching win over the Detroit Tigers. He came on in relief in the 10th and 11th innings allowing three hits but no runs. Prior to that Gilbert started and went six innings allowing but one run in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Yesavage has not pitched since Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on October 5. That night, the right hander was special shutting out the Yankees over 5.1 innings. He did not allow a hit and walked just one batter. Of the 16 outs he recorded, 11 were by strikeout.

Lets dive a little deeper into Game 2 and perhaps find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 5:03PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Mariners at the Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (+114), Toronto Blue Jays (-138)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+146)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2

Pitching matchup for October 13, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Trey Yesavage

Mariners: Logan Gilbert : 6-6, 3.44 ERA

Last outing: 10/10 vs. Detroit - 2IP, 0 ER, 3H, 0BB, and 2Ks

In 131 innings this season, Gilbert has struck out 173 opposing hitters

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage : 1-0, 3.21 ERA

Last outing: 10/5 vs. Yankees - 5.1IP, 0ER, 0H, 1BB, and 11Ks

The rookie has appeared in only four games this season all since a call-up in the middle of September



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 6-15 (.400) including 2 HRs in his career against Logan Gilbert

is 6-15 (.400) including 2 HRs in his career against George Springer is 4-15 (.267) with 1 HR in his career against Gilbert but has struck out 7 times as well

is 4-15 (.267) with 1 HR in his career against Gilbert but has struck out 7 times as well Not one player from Seattle has ever face Trey Yesavage

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Blue Jays - ALCS Game 2

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mariners and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

