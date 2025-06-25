Mariners at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Mariners (41-37) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (37-42). George Kirby is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

The Mariners won a thrilling 6-5 game where despite there being 11 runs, there was only one home run in the game. Kody Clemens went 1-1 with a home run and had two runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Twins

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, ROOTNW

Odds for the Mariners at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+106), Twins (-126)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: George Kirby vs. Joe Ryan

Mariners: George Kirby, (1-3, 6.16 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago Cubs, 6/20): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Twins: Joe Ryan, (7-3, 3.06 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/20): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Twins

The Mariners have won 3 straight games against the Twins

Each of the Mariners’ last 4 games at the Twins have gone over the Total

The Twins have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Twins

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

