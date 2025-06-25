 Skip navigation
All Scores
Mariners at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25

  
Published June 25, 2025 12:34 PM

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Mariners (41-37) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (37-42). George Kirby is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

The Mariners won a thrilling 6-5 game where despite there being 11 runs, there was only one home run in the game. Kody Clemens went 1-1 with a home run and had two runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Twins

  • Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:40PM EST
  • Site: Target Field
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, ROOTNW

Odds for the Mariners at the Twins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Mariners (+106), Twins (-126)
  • Spread: Twins -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Twins

  • Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: George Kirby vs. Joe Ryan
    • Mariners: George Kirby, (1-3, 6.16 ERA)
      Last outing (Chicago Cubs, 6/20): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts
    • Twins: Joe Ryan, (7-3, 3.06 ERA)
      Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/20): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Twins

  • The Mariners have won 3 straight games against the Twins
  • Each of the Mariners’ last 4 games at the Twins have gone over the Total
  • The Twins have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Twins:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)