Mariners at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

Its Thursday, July 10 and the Mariners (48-44) are in the Bronx looking to avoid being swept in their three-game series against the Yankees (51-41).

Bryan Woo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Marcus Stroman for New York.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was electric last night. The All-Star infielder for New York homered twice in support of the major league debut of Cam Schlittler and the Yankees won 9-6 at Yankee Stadium. New York has now won three in a row.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Yankees

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSNW, YES, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-120), Yankees (+100)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Bryan Woo vs. Marcus Stroman

Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-4, 2.77 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 vs. Pittsburgh - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 8Ks Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 7.45 ERA)

Last outing: 7/4 at Mets - 5IP, 3ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against American League opponents

The Over is 32-25-4 in the Mariners’ games against American League teams this season

The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.18 units

Clay Bellinger has now hit safely in 14 straight games with multiple hits 7 of games to raise his average to .281

has now hit safely in 14 straight games with multiple hits 7 of games to raise his average to .281 Paul Goldschmidt is 10-27 (.370) in July

is 10-27 (.370) in July Aaron Judge is 12-29 (.429) in July with 4HRs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: