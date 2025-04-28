Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Marlins (12-15) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (18-10). Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Dustin May for Los Angeles.

The Marlins are coming off a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Max Meyer pitched

4.0 innings and gave up five earned runs in the losing effort.

The Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates last night 9-2. Tyler Glasnow started on the mound for the Dodgers, but only made it one inning before he was pulled due to cramping.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Dodgers

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Odds for the Marlins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+250), Dodgers (-312)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Dustin May

Marlins: Edward Cabrera , (0-1, 6.14 ERA)

Last outing (vs Cincinnati Reds, 4/22) : 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Dodgers: Dustin May , (1-1, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing (vs Chicago Cubs, 4/22): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won five successive home games with Dustin May starting

Miami starter Edward Cabrera has walked at least two batters in each of his three starts and served up three home runs.

With Dustin May on the mound the Dodgers have covered in all their last five home games to return 6.49 units.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

