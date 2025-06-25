Marlins at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Marlins (32-45) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (44-35). Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

The Marlins picked up the win in the first game of the series making it back-to-back wins and three of their last four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Giants

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Odds for the Marlins at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+183), Giants (-222)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Logan Webb

Marlins: Edward Cabrera, (2-2, 3.81 ERA)

Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 6/19): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Logan Webb, (7-5, 2.49 ERA)

Last outing (Cleveland Guardians, 6/19): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Giants

The Giants have won 3 straight games with Logan Webb starting

The Giants’ last 3 home games with Logan Webb as their starting pitcher have gone under the Total

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.00 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

