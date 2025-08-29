Marlins at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

Its Friday, August 29 and the Marlins (63-71) are in Queens to take on the Mets (72-62) in the second game of their weekend series.

Eury Pérez is slated to take the mound for Miami against Jonah Tong for New York. This is Tong’s major league debut.

The series opener was handed to the Marlins. Miami won 7-4 thanks in large part to three New York errors that resulted in five unearned runs. Liam Hicks picked up a couple of hits for the Marlins and Pete Alonso homered for the 30th time this season for the Mets.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Mets

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNY

Odds for the Marlins at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+143), Mets (-172)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Eury Pérez vs. Jonah Tong

Marlins: Eury Pérez (6-3, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 vs. Toronto - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Mets: Jonah Tong (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: This is Tong’s major league debut

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Mets

6 of the Mets’ last 8 home games have gone over the Total

The Mets are showing a profit of 1.37 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Citi Field

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East opponents

Francisco Lindor has at least 2 hits in each of his last 3 games (7-13)

has at least 2 hits in each of his last 3 games (7-13) Pete Alonso has hit in 4 straight games (8-17)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

