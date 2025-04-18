Marlins at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Marlins (8-10) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (11-8).

Sandy Alcantara is slated to take the mound for Miami against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Yesterday the Phillies knocked off the Giants, 6-4. Cristopher Sanchez struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. The Marlins were on the short end of a 6-4 score against Arizona. Rob Brantley went 3-3 in the loss for Miami.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Phillies

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, NBCSP

Odds for the Marlins at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+178), Phillies (-216)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Sandy Alcantara vs. Zack Wheeler

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 4.70 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Washington - 5.2IP, 4ER, 5H, 4BB, 1K Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Last outing: 4/13 at St. Louis - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Phillies

Phillies’ games have cashed the Game Total OVER in 4 straight games

The Over is 5-1 in the Marlins’ last 6 games

The Marlins have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

