Mets at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Mets (67-60) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (58-69). Nolan McLean is slated to take the mound for New York against Joey Wentz for Atlanta.

The Mets have lost back-to-back games entering this series and are 5-13 in August as they continue to struggle. Atlanta though, is hot! The Braves are 7-1 in the past eight games, including going 2-1 versus the Mets on August 12-14. For the year, Atlanta owns the series edge, 7-3.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Braves

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Mets at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Mets (-111), Braves (-108)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Nolan McLean vs. Joey Wentz

Mets: Nolan McLean, (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Braves: Joey Wentz, (4-3, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Braves

New York is 5-13 in the month of August

Atlanta is 12-7 in the month of August

Atlanta is 7-1 over the last 8 games

New York is 3-5 over the last 8 games

The Braves have won 10 of their last 12 games, while the Mets have lost 8 of 9 on the road

The Under is 21-12-1 in the Braves’ divisional matchups this season

