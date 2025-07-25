Mets at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Mets (59-44) are in San Francisco to open a series against the Giants (54-49).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

The Giants won their last two in their series against the Braves in Atlanta earlier this week. Rafael Devers is suddenly hot. The former Red Sox “not a first baseman” is 8-18 over his last four games.

The Mets have reclaimed first place in the National League East following a sweep of the Angels earlier this week. New York has won four in a row. The bottom of the batting order has started to hit for the Mets. Brett Baty has hit in six straight games with 7 hits in 19 ABs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Giants

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: WPIX, NBCSBA

Odds for the Mets at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (+119), Giants (-141)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Logan Webb

Mets: Clay Holmes (8-5, 3.48 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. Cincinnati - 6.75 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Giants: Logan Webb (9-7, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Toronto - 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 11 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Giants

The Giants have lost 7 of their last 10 games

Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb has an ERA of 3.09 and a WHIP of 1.17 this season

has an ERA of 3.09 and a WHIP of 1.17 this season Willy Adames was 5-11 in the series against the Braves

was 5-11 in the series against the Braves Brandon Nimmo has hits in 6 of his last 7 games (8-24)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

