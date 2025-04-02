Mets at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Its Wednesday, April 2 and the Mets (2-3) are in Miami to wrap up their series against the Marlins (4-2).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Connor Gillispie for Miami.

Last night, Sandy Alcantara pitched five innings of three-hit ball and earned his first win in over a year as the Marlins too down the Mets, 4-2. Miami picked up just three hits but it was enough as the Mets’ offense could not get on track against the Cy Young winner and the Marlins’ bullpen.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 4:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDS

Odds for the Mets at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: New York Mets (-200), Miami Marlins (+166)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Marlins

Pitching matchup for April 2, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Connor Gillispie

Mets: Clay Holmes (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 @ Houston - 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 Ks Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 vs. Pittsburgh - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Marlins

Aside from their 10-run explosion to close out March, the Mets have scored just 7 runs in 4 games

The Mets have won 6 of their last 10 games against Miami

Miami is now 4-2 on the Run Line this season

Francisco Lindor (.067) picked up his 1st hit of the season Tuesday night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mets and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

