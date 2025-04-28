Mets at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Mets (19-9) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (13-15).

Griffin Canning is slated to take the mound for New York against Trevor Williams for Washington.

The Mets blew a seven-run lead yesterday losing to the Nationals, 8-7. Washington scored seven runs in the final three innings to gain the win. Riley Adams sparked the comeback with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off of Jose Butto. Washington has taken two of the first three in this four-game series against New York.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Nationals

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: SNY, MASN2, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (-158), Nationals (+133)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Nationals

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Griffin Canning vs. Trevor Williams

Mets: Griffin Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 vs. Philadelphia - 5IP, 1ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 vs. Baltimore - 5IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Nationals

On the road the Mets have won 6 of their last 7 games they have played following a defeat

The Over is 6-2-1 in the Nationals’ divisional matchups this season

The Mets are 15-13 on the Run Line this season

Nationals’ games have gone 6-1-1 to the UNDER in their last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mets and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

