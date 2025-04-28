 Skip navigation
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Stock Up, Stock Down: Post 2025 NFL Draft veteran winners and losers
MLB: Game Two-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Yankees at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
syd_mpx.jpg
How to watch Grand Slam Track Miami 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview

nbc_pft_sheduercollege_250428.jpg
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
nbc_pft_disrespectdraft_250428.jpg
Sanders 'disrespected' the NFL draft process
nbc_pft_sanderstothebrowns_250428.jpg
Simms 'laughed' when Browns picked Sanders at 144

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pft_sheduercollege_250428.jpg
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
nbc_pft_disrespectdraft_250428.jpg
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
nbc_pft_sanderstothebrowns_250428.jpg
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

  
Published April 28, 2025 08:50 AM

Its Monday, April 28 and the Mets (19-9) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (13-15).

Griffin Canning is slated to take the mound for New York against Trevor Williams for Washington.

The Mets blew a seven-run lead yesterday losing to the Nationals, 8-7. Washington scored seven runs in the final three innings to gain the win. Riley Adams sparked the comeback with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off of Jose Butto. Washington has taken two of the first three in this four-game series against New York.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Nationals

  • Date: Monday, April 28, 2025
  • Time: 4:05PM EST
  • Site: Nationals Park
  • City: Washington, DC
  • Network/Streaming: SNY, MASN2, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Mets (-158), Nationals (+133)
  • Spread: Mets -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Nationals

  • Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Griffin Canning vs. Trevor Williams
    • Mets: Griffin Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/22 vs. Philadelphia - 5IP, 1ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks
    • Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA)
      Last outing: 4/23 vs. Baltimore - 5IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Nationals

  • On the road the Mets have won 6 of their last 7 games they have played following a defeat
  • The Over is 6-2-1 in the Nationals’ divisional matchups this season
  • The Mets are 15-13 on the Run Line this season
  • Nationals’ games have gone 6-1-1 to the UNDER in their last 8 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mets and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Nationals:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

