Mets at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Mets (67-59) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (51-75). Sean Manaea is slated to take the mound for New York against MacKenzie Gore for Washington.

The series is split after Washington took the second game, 5-4 to follow up an 8-1 loss. The loss snapped the Mets three-game winning streak that followed a rough patch (5-12 over the last 17 games).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Nationals

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: SNY, MASN

Odds for the Mets at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Mets (-140), Nationals (+118)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Nationals

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Sean Manaea vs. MacKenzie Gore

Mets: Sean Manaea, (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (5-12, 4.04 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Nationals

New York is 3-1 in the last 4 games

New York is 5-12 over the last 17 games

Washington is 5-5 over the last 10 games

The Nationals have a losing record (10-20) in divisional matchups this season

It has been 3 games since the Mets last failed to cover the Run Line

