Mets at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 28

Its Monday, July 28 and the Mets (62-44) continue their West Coast trip with a series in San Diego against the Padres (57-49).

Frankie Montas is slated to take the mound for New York against Dylan Cease for San Diego.

The Mets rallied last night against the Giants to win 5-3 and sweep the three-game series. New York has now won a season-high seven in a row. Ronny Mauricio paced the attack with four hits for the Mets who now lead the National League East by 1.5 games.

The Padres won Sunday against the Cardinals, 9-2 to earn a split of their four-game series. Manny Machado picked up four of San Diego’s 16 hits on the afternoon. The Padres have rallied to pull to within four games of the Dodgers in the National League West.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Padres

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: SNY, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (+114), Padres (-136)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Padres

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Frankie Montas vs. Dylan Cease

Mets: Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA)

Last outing: July 22 vs. Angels - 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 at Miami - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Padres

The Mets have won 5 of their last 6 games on the road

Manny Machado is riding a 5-game hitting streak with multiple hits in each of the 5 games (13-21)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak with multiple hits in each of the 5 games (13-21) Dylan Cease has struck out 27 opposing hitters in just 22.1 innings in July

has struck out 27 opposing hitters in just 22.1 innings in July Juan Soto homered Sunday for the first time since July 18 against Cincinnati

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Padres

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

