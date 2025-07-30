Mets at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30

Its Wednesday, July 30 and the Mets (62-46) are in San Diego looking to avoid a three-game sweep as they close out their series against the Padres (59-49).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Yu Darvish for San Diego.

Last night the Padres broke open a close game with as five-run seventh inning to win going away, 7-1. Manny Machado’s three-run home run highlighted the barrage. New York’s bullpen failed yet again allowing six runs over the final three innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Padres

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: SNY, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Mets at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mets (-124), Padres (+104)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Padres

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Yu Darvish

Mets: Clay Holmes (9-5, 3.41 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 at San Francisco - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Padres: Yu Darvish (0-3, 9.18 ERA)

Last outing: July 24 at San Diego - 21.60 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Padres

Betting the Padres on the Money Line last season profited 0.71 units when Yu Darvish starts at home

starts at home Yu Darvish has an ERA of 9.44 and a WHIP of 1.66 when starting this season

has an ERA of 9.44 and a WHIP of 1.66 when starting this season Francisco Lindor is 8-23 on the Mets’ current road trip

is 8-23 on the Mets’ current road trip Manny Machado is enjoying a 7-game hitting streak (16-29)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mets and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mets and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

