Mets at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Mets (39-24) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (12-50).

Kodai Senga is slated to take the mound for New York against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Rockies were off yesterday following their three-game sweep of the Maimi Marlins. It was their first series sweep since May 2024. Meanwhile, the Mets arrive in Denver following a four-game split with the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. New York blew a two-run lead in the eighth inning of a game for the first time this season as the Dodgers rallied for three in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Rockies

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNY, COLR

Odds for the Mets at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (-313), Rockies (+251)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Kodai Senga vs. Antonio Senzatela

Mets: Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.60 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 vs. Colorado - 6.1IP, 2ER, 2H, 2BB, 7Ks Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 7.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Mets - 4IP, 7ER, 8H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Rockies

The Mets have won 5 straight games against the Rockies

Rockies’ pitcher Antonio Senzatela has an ERA of 6.05 in his last 5 home starts

In their last 5 games with a rest advantage over their opponents the Rockies are 1-4 against the Run Line

Ryan McMahon is 1-15 (.067) through 4 games in June

is 1-15 (.067) through 4 games in June Juan Soto is 3-15 (.200) through 4 games in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

