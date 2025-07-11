Mets at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

Its Friday, July 11 and the Mets (53-41) are in Kansas City to open a series against the Royals (46-48).

Kodai Senga is slated to take the mound for New York against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

The Mets lost both ends of their doubleheader against the Orioles yesterday. The Royals swept a three-game series against the Pirates and have won four in a row overall.

New York is now 1.5 games behind the Phillies in the National League East. Kansas City is also in second place in their division, the American League Central...but they are 13 games behind the Tigers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Royals

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDSNKC

Odds for the Mets at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (-141), Royals (+118)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Kodai Senga vs. Michael Wacha

Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.47 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 vs. Washington - 5.2IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 5Ks Royals: Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.83 ERA)

Last outing: 7/5 at Arizona - 4IP, 4ER, 4H, 4BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Royals

On the road the Mets have won 16 of their last 28 games following a loss

6 of the Royals’ last 8 games (75%) have stayed under the Total

In their last 10 games with a rest advantage over their opponents the Royals are 7-3 against the Run Line

Pete Alonso was 0-7 in yesterday’s doubleheader

was 0-7 in yesterday’s doubleheader Brandon Nimmo was 5-13 in the series against Baltimore

was 5-13 in the series against Baltimore Bobby Witt Jr. is riding a 13-game hitting streak (21-53)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

