Mets at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Mets (10-5) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (5-11).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

The Mets took two of three over the weekend from the Athletics winning Sunday, 8-0. Kodai Senga threw seven shutout innings for New York. Minnesota lost two of three to Detroit but did win yesterday 5-1. Byron Buxton cracked his third home run of the season to pace the attack for the Twins

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Twins

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: SNY, MNNT

Odds for the Mets at the Twins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (-104), Twins (-115)

Spread: Twins 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Twins

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Joe Ryan

Mets: Clay Holmes (1-1, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. Miami - 5.1IP, 4ER, 5H, 3BB, 10Ks Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.65 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 at Kansas City - 7IP, 0ER, 2H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Twins

The Mets are 4-11 to the OVER this season

The Under is 7-2-1 in the Twins’ last 10 games

The Twins have lost 6 of their last 8

The Mets are 8-2 in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

