Top News

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule
Hug Christian Lundgaard and Bobby Rahal - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m86776.jpg
Bobby Rahal describes brutal physical toll of team’s slump, firings: ‘May was hell for me’
rory.jpg
The 151st Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattfitzpatrickpress_230717.jpg
Fitzpatrick excited for younger brother to compete
nbc_moto_wsbkitalyhlv3_230716.jpg
Highlights: World Superbike Round 7 - Italy
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattjordanpress_230717.jpg
Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 17, 2023 01:54 PM
MLB: JUL 08 Reds at Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 08: Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) turns around after being reminded by shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) to touch home plate after hitting a three-run home run during an MLB game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 8, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his three best bets for the Monday slate, featuring three underdogs in the Pirates, Reds and Marlins.

Giants (-150) at Reds (+130): O/U 8.5

The Giants are winners of five-straight games but those came against the Pirates and Rockies, while the Reds were grinding out six games versus the NL Central-leading Brewers.

San Francisco scored 32 runs over the last nine games, which is the third-fewest in the previous 15 days. Cincy scored 39 runs in the past 10 games (19th) while posting a similar batting average (.228) as the Giants (.223).

Logan Webb takes the mound for San Francisco and he’s a much better home pitcher than road.

Away from California, Webb is 4-4 in 10 starts with a 4.24 ERA, .262 OBA, and less than one strikeout per inning. The Giants are 5-5 in Webb’s 10 road starts this year, so there’s value in the home underdog.

Brandon Williamson is a 6-foot-6 LHP with gas. Cincy is 7-3 in his 10 starts this season and he’s posting his best statistical month thus far with a 2.25 ERA, .148 OBA, and four hits allowed in 8.0 innings (two starts).

I played the Reds on the ML at +130 odds and would go down to +110 or take the run line of +1.5 at -125 odds.

Pick: Reds ML (1u)

Guardians (-125) at Pirares (+105): O/U 9.5

Quinn Priester will make his MLB debut at home against Cleveland, while the Guardians’ Xzavion Curry will make his first start of the 2023 season and third of his young career.

Both these squads are a combined 0-6 since the All-Star break with sweeps courtesy of the Rangers and Giants. Cleveland was on the road for those three games and Pittsburgh was at home, so the travel advantage is in the Pirates’ favor, plus a crowd advantage.

Priester, plus catching prospect Endy Rodriguez and infield prospect Liover Peguero will join the Pirates on Monday, so expect a larger and more excited crowd. For Rodriguez, he joins Preister in making his MLB debut.

I expect a larger crowd at PNC Park and some youthful injections into that lineup. Pittsburgh is hunting for a win after losing the past two games in the eighth inning or later, so expect an exciting and fun effort.

Cleveland lost four straight and Pittsburgh is 1-7 in the past eight games so neither team is playing quality baseball right now. I grabbed the Buccos on the ML at +105 odds and wouldn’t talk anyone off the run line of +1.5 at -140 or better.

Pick: Pirates ML (1u)

Marlins (+100) at Cardinals (-120): O/U 9.5

St. Louis is 1-7 in Miles Mikolas’ last eight starts, including a 5-4 loss at Miami.

In that meeting with Miami, Mikolas went 6.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits, including two homers.

Since then, Mikolas has not allowed an earned run in two starts over 10.0 innings against the Nationals and White Sox.

At home, Mikolas sports a 5.01 ERA, .284 OBA, and a 1-2 record in nine starts. On the other hand, Jesus Luzardo makes the start for Miami and the Marlins have won three consecutive with him.

I expect plenty of strikeouts as he’s posted eight or more in four straight. St. Louis has 96 Ks over the past 10 games (6th most).

I played the Fins on the ML at +100 odds and would go out to -115. I lean Luzardo Over 6.5 Ks at +115 odds down to -110.

Pick: Marlins ML (1u)

