MLB Best Bets, July 23: Rockies vs Marlins

  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 23, 2023 08:17 AM
SPORTS-BBN-PHILLIES-MARLINS-MI

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws the first pitch during the first inning on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at loanDepot Park in Miami. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TNS

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting on the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins matchup.

Rockies (+220) at Marlins (-260): O/U 8.0

The Marlins are tagged as heavy -260 favorites amid a season-long eight-game losing streak. Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for Miami, while Colorado will roll with a bullpen game.

Ty Blach made seven appearances this season all in relief work. Blach owns 12.1 total innings of work for a 6.75 ERA, 24 hits, 10 earned runs, and five strikeouts to two walks.

The 32-year-old LHP averages two hits allowed per inning of work, which is dangerous against the Marlins’ offense.

Miami’s lost eight-straight games, but this is a good spot for them to not only win but rack up the runs. Blach is an LHP and the Marlins hit lefties at an MLB-best .312 and ranks top five in OPS, SLG, and OBP.

Against the past 14 LHP, Miami has recorded at least two earned runs on that starter in 11 of 14 (78.5%) and three-plus runs in eight of 14 (57.1%).

The Marlins Team Total is set at 4.5 and -130 to the Over, which is slightly cheaper than the -1.5 at -140.

While I think the Marlins win, they can still lose and score five-plus runs in what appears to be a bullpen game for the Rockies. Give me Miami’s Team Total of Over 4.5 runs.

Pick: Marlins Team Total Over 4.5 (1u)

