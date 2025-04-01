MLB Futures Betting 2025: Odds, expert picks, predictions including Oneil Cruz stolen base leader

After dropping a handful of best bets for the futures market ahead of Opening Day, here is another player prop in the futures market worth adding to your bet slip. Last season, we cashed Elly De La Cruz at +950 and +150 to lead the league in stolen bases before it became a runaway, but there is another name worth locking in this season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Stolen Base Leader: Oneil Cruz (+3000)

I boldly tweeted that Oneil Cruz could lead the MLB in stolen bases at a crazy +15000 (150-to-1) odds, and well, wouldn’t you know it—Cruz went out and swiped two more bags, immediately jumping to the top of the leaderboard. Just like that, the 26-year-old centerfielder is now leading the league with four steals in four games, and his odds have already dropped to +3000 (30-to-1).

Sure, it’s early, but Cruz is showing serious promise. While he’s had some growing pains defensively as he transitions from shortstop to the outfield for the Pirates, his bat? Oh, it’s on fire. In just four games, Cruz has already drawn six walks and only 15 at-bats. And let’s not forget the 115 MPH monster home run he crushed against Miami. The man’s got power, and all he needs is a little more patience at the plate.

Cruz’s potential to lead the league in stolen bases is no longer just a maybe—it’s looking more likely by the day. With 146 games under his belt last season, if he can stay healthy and match or even exceed that number, this isn’t just wishful thinking. The Pirates may be struggling at 1-4, but that’s partly why they’ve been aggressive on the bases — leading the league with 17 steals compared to the next closest team at 10.

Cruz’s power will be essential to this offense—and let’s be honest, he’s one of the only legitimate threats in this lineup. He’s going to be used heavily this season, and with his blazing speed, I’m expecting him to at least double his 22 stolen bases from last year. If he can do that, and with his offensive growth, Cruz leading the league in steals won’t just be a dream, it’ll be a reality. Buckle up, Bucco!

Pick: Oneil Cruz to lead the MLB in stolen bases (0.25u)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: