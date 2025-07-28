Nationals at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 28

Its Monday, July 28 and the Nationals (43-62) are in Houston to open a series against a suddenly scuffling Astros team (60-46).

Brad Lord is slated to take the mound for Washington against Framber Valdez for Houston.

The Astros were embarrassed over the weekend. They were swept by the Athletics in a three-game series and were outscored 27-5.

The Nationals took two of three against the Twins in Minneapolis outscoring Minnesota 16-6.

Despite their recent skid, Houston remains atop the American League West by four games over Seattle and Texas. At 5-5 in their last ten games, Washington is within 1.5 games of fourth place Atlanta in the National League East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Astros

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MASN2, SCHN

Odds for the Nationals at the Astros

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+193), Astros (-235)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Astros

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Brad Lord vs. Framber Valdez

Nationals: Brad Lord (2-5, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing: July 22 vs. Cincinnati - 2.25 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.67 ERA)

Last outing: July 22 at Arizona - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Astros

The Astros have won 7 straight home games with Framber Valdez starting

starting The Under is 8-2 (80%) in the Astros’ home games this season with Framber Valdez on the mound

on the mound The Nationals have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

CJ Abrams had 2 hits Sunday but has just 4 in his last 29 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Nationals and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

