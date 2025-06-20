Nationals at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Nationals (31-44) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (46-30). MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles.

Yesterday the Dodgers dropped game four of the series against the Padres. Depsite the loss they still picked up a 3-1 series lead and have extended their lead in the NL West to 3.5 games.

The Nationals were able to avoid getting swept by the Rockies with a 4-3 win yesterday. That series loss marked five straight series losses.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Dodgers

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, MASN 2, MLBN



Odds for the Nationals at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+168), Dodgers (-204)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Clayton Kershaw

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (3-6, 2.89 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 6/15): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (2-0, 3.25 ERA)

Last outing (San Francisco Giants, 6/14): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won their last 3 games with Clayton Kershaw as starting pitcher

With Clayton Kershaw as starting pitcher 7 of the Dodgers’ last 9 home games have gone over the Total

The Nationals have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 matchups against the Dodgers

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

