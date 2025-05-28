Nationals at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Nationals (24-30) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (30-23). Trevor Williams is slated to take the mound for Washington against George Kirby for Seattle.

After losing back-to-back games to the Astros, the Mariners picked up a 9-1 win, in game one of the series with the Nationals.

Logan Evans was dealing yesterday. He only gave up one earned run in 8.0 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mariners

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: ROOTNW, MASN 2

Odds for the Nationals at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+170), Mariners (-206)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Trevor Williams vs. George Kirby

Nationals: Trevor Williams, (2-5, 6.39 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 5/22): 3.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mariners: George Kirby, (0-1, 12.27 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 5/22): 3.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mariners

The Mariners have won four of their last five matchups against NL East teams

Eleven of the Mariners’ last 13 games with George Kirby as their opener have gone over the total

The Mariners returned a 1.35-unit profit on the run line at home last season with George Kirby as their starting pitcher

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

