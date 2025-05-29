Nationals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 29

Its Thursday, May 29 and the Nationals (25-30) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (30-24).

MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Emerson Hancock for Seattle.

These teams have split the first two games of this series with each side waxing the other. Seattle won Game 1, 9-1, and Washington won last night, 9-0. Trevor Williams threw six innings of three-hit, shutout ball to earn the win for the Nationals. The bottom five hitters in Washington’s lineup went a combined 10-21 and drove in six runs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mariners

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: MASN, RSNW, FS1

Odds for the Nationals at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Nationals (-109), Mariners (-110)

Spread: Mariners 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 29, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Emerson Hancock

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.47 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. San Francisco - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 3BB, 9Ks Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Houston - 6IP, 3ER, 9H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mariners

The Mariners have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 12-7-1 in the Nationals’ last 10 road games and the Mariners’ last 10 at home combined

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and they are profiting 1.91 units

Julio Rodriguez is 8-30 (.267) over his last 7 games

is 8-30 (.267) over his last 7 games James Wood has hit safely in 9 of his last 10 games with 14 hits in 37ABs (.378)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line in this game.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

