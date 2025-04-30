Nationals at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 30

It’s Wednesday, April 30 and the Nationals (13-17) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (16-13). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against Cristopher Sánchez for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia won a 7-6 thriller over Washington that featured six runs scored in the ninth inning. The Nationals scored a run before giving up the lead on a SAC fly followed by a wild pitch that scored Bryson Stott. The Phillies have won three straight after losing the past five.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+188), Phillies (-225)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Nationals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. Cristopher Sánchez

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (2-0, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 7.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez, (2-1, 3.42 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nationals +1.5:

“After yesterday’s devasting loss, the Nationals will want to bounce back as the Phillies’ winning streak is on thin ice. Sanchez only went 2.0 innings in his last start, which is not something worth trusting and if the bullpen can allow four runs in the top of the 9th, I am not sure I can trust that back-to-back days. It’s Nats or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Phillies

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

The Over is 8-2-1 in the Nationals’ divisional matchups this season

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: