Nationals at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 12
It’s Tuesday, August 12 and the Nationals (47-71) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (59-60). Mitchell Parker is slated to take the mound for Washington against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.
The Royals blasted their way to series opening victory over the Nationals, 7-4 on Monday. The Nationals are now 3-9 over the last 12 games and has struggled in the second half of the season with a 9-13 record.
Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Nationals at Royals
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 7:40PM EST
- Site: Kauffman Stadium
- City: Kansas City, MO
- Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNKC
Odds for the Nationals at the Royals
The latest odds as of Tuesday:
- Moneyline: Nationals (+143), Royals (-172)
- Spread: Royals -1.5
- Total: 8.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Royals
- Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Mitchell Parker vs. Michael Wacha
- Nationals: Mitchell Parker, (7-12, 5.43 ERA)
Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
- Royals: Michael Wacha, (6-9, 3.36 ERA)
Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Royals
Rotoworld Best Bet
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Royals
- Kansas City is 3-3 in the last 6 games
- Kansas City is 1-0 against Washington this season
- The Royals have won 5 of their last 7 games at home
- The Under is 4-0-1 in the Nationals’ last 5 games
- The Nationals are 3-9 in the last 12 games
