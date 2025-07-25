Nationals at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 25

It’s Friday, July 25 and the Nationals (41-61) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (49-53). MacKenzie Gore is slated to take the mound for Washington against Zebby Matthews for Minnesota.

Washington enters 3-3 since the break and off a series win over Cincinnati, while Minnesota is 2-4 and dropped both tis series. Both teams had an off day, but Minnesota is traveling back from the West Coast after facing the Rockies, then Dodgers.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Twins

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MASN2, MNNT, MLBN

Odds for the Nationals at the Twins

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+114), Twins (-135)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Twins

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: MacKenzie Gore vs. Zebby Matthews

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (4-9, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 30.86 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Twins: Zebby Matthews, (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Last outing: 11.25 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Twins

The Twins have won their last 4 home games following a loss

7 of the Nationals’ last 9 road games have gone over the Total

Minnesota is 3-2 when Matthews pitches this season

Washington is 8-12 when Gore pitches this season

